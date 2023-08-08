TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. CSFB reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded TC Energy from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

TC Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$48.19 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$43.70 and a 12-month high of C$66.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 236.94%.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.