TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A (NASDAQ:SGMT)

Equities researchers at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SGMT. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A Price Performance

Insider Activity

SGMT opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.

In other Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,850,275 shares in the company, valued at $61,604,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 46,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $480,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,850,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,604,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A Company Profile

Sagimet Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel therapeutics targeting dysfunctional metabolic pathways. Sagimet Biosciences Inc is based in SAN MATEO, Calif.

