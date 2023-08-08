TD Cowen Increases Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $78.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SHAK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Shake Shack from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.69.

NYSE:SHAK traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $79.12. 165,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,644. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.81.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.55 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 634.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,029,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,771,000 after buying an additional 889,714 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 44.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,580,000 after buying an additional 395,760 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 1,416.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after buying an additional 390,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,514,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 301,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 262,339 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

