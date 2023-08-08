TD Securities Lowers Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $60.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at TD Securities from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 80.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Get Brookfield alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BN

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,931. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91. Brookfield has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $54.08.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.