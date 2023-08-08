TD Securities Trims Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Target Price to C$13.50

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SUUIF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

SUUIF opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $8.84.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

