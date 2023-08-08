TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.10

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.10 and traded as low as C$4.04. TDb Split shares last traded at C$4.05, with a volume of 4,241 shares trading hands.

TDb Split Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.39.

TDb Split Company Profile

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

