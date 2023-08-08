Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $160.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.89.

Amazon.com stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,151,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,466,039. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 77,738 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $153,562,000 after acquiring an additional 473,137 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

