Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) to Market Perform

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $217.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sovos Brands news, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $103,066.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sovos Brands news, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $103,066.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $237,914.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,601.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,085 shares of company stock worth $10,121,131 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 565.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sovos Brands by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

