Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARHS. TheStreet raised Arhaus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

Arhaus Trading Down 2.7 %

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.52.

In other Arhaus news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $844,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 428,800.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

