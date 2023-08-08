Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 1,503 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,228.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,312. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $114.17.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

