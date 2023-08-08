Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,367,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,118,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.75 and a 200-day moving average of $161.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $298.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.