Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 548,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after purchasing an additional 428,418 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 102,191 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

AOR traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $51.25. 106,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,047. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

