Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.0% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VIG traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.44. The company had a trading volume of 902,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,962. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.57.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

