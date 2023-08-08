Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,794,000 after buying an additional 17,813,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,700,000 after buying an additional 1,384,232 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,881,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after buying an additional 954,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,892,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,062. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.71 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

