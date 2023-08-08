Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLN. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HLN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,698. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLN. Investec raised shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

