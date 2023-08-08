Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.5% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,476,000 after acquiring an additional 61,698 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.15. 1,898,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,377. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of -337.68 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.08) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 754,718 shares of company stock valued at $60,696,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

