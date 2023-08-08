Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $7.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,529. Teradata has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 132.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,116,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Teradata by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

