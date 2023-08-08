Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion. Teradata also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.92-2.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Guggenheim upgraded Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Teradata from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.11.

NYSE:TDC traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $55.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,369. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Teradata has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.31.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.09 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,081 shares of company stock worth $2,310,946. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,856 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 66,118 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

