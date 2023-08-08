Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.92-$2.04 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Teradata from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Teradata alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teradata

Teradata Trading Down 10.2 %

Teradata stock traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.82. 878,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,970. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.48. Teradata has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 141.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,116,853. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,081 shares of company stock worth $2,310,946. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,567,000 after acquiring an additional 748,428 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in Teradata by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,991,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Teradata by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teradata by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,953,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,948,000 after purchasing an additional 92,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,294,000 after purchasing an additional 488,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.