Terril Brothers Inc. Has $14.20 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,615 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 38,115 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up 6.7% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $14,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

CLF traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,966,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

