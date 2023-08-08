Terril Brothers Inc. Has $495,000 Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,720 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE AEM traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,023. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

