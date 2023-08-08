Terril Brothers Inc. Lowers Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,567 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.20. 1,921,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.64. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 5.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

