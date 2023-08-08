Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 3,915 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Terril Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund comprises 2.6% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 141,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.04. 23,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.90. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%.

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $1,552,558.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,504,465 shares in the company, valued at $52,566,007.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 227,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,417 in the last ninety days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

