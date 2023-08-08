Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
Territorial Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Territorial Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 139.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 184.0%.
Territorial Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:TBNK traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,938. The company has a market capitalization of $96.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.58. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.
About Territorial Bancorp
Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
