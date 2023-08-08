Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 500.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,209 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after buying an additional 32,678 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,981 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,979 shares of company stock worth $16,416,657 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,399,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,671,328. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.93. The company has a market cap of $792.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

