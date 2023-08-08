Tessa M. Myers Sells 677 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK traded up $11.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $310.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,930. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

