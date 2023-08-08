Tezos Price Reaches $0.80 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $759.27 million and approximately $13.78 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001890 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002589 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 969,162,351 coins and its circulating supply is 948,006,908 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.