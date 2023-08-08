TFC Financial Management Inc. Buys 259 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.60 on Monday, reaching $150.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.59 and a 200-day moving average of $147.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

