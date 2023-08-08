TFC Financial Management Inc. Buys 263 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,544. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.65 and a 200 day moving average of $193.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

