TFC Financial Management Inc. Buys 9,315 Shares of Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (BATS:NETZ)

TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (BATS:NETZ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the quarter. Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TFC Financial Management Inc. owned about 4.18% of Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 414,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.19.

About Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF

The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 95.44m in AUM and 25 holdings. NETZ is an actively managed portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the energy transformation NETZ was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Engine No.

