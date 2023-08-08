TFC Financial Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

TFC Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 822,415.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after acquiring an additional 649,708 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,032,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,182,000 after acquiring an additional 522,357 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JMST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 232,651 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

