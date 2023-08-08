TFC Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TFC Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 74,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.5% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 328,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,443,000 after buying an additional 131,429 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,819,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 73,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,412 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MUB opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average of $106.80.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.