TFC Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

TFC Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,418,000 after buying an additional 2,245,710 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,659,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,711,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 758.5% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,249,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 1,104,290 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,297,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,709 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $34.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

