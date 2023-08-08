TFC Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5,000.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pariax LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

