TFC Financial Management Inc. Has $102,000 Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

TFC Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $54.64 and a one year high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

