TFC Financial Management Inc. Has $332,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Sysco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $87.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average of $74.96. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

