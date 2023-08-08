TFC Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.