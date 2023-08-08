TFC Financial Management Inc. Purchases 264 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,581,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1,140.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Carrier Global
In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Carrier Global Trading Up 1.8 %
CARR stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,583,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
Carrier Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.
Carrier Global Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
