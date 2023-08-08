TFC Financial Management Inc. Purchases 264 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,581,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1,140.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.8 %

CARR stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,583,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.