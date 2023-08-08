TFC Financial Management Inc. Raises Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in ANSYS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.67.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,738 shares of company stock valued at $23,113,972. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $306.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.