TFC Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

TFC Financial Management Inc. cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,560. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

