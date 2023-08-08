TFC Financial Management Inc. Sells 43 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TFC Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 473,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 314,382 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $355.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,140. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.46 and its 200 day moving average is $337.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.66%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.93.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

