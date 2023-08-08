TFC Financial Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

TFC Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,267,000 after purchasing an additional 350,883 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,562,000 after purchasing an additional 207,716 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,001,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,979,000 after purchasing an additional 136,059 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,630,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,324,000 after purchasing an additional 63,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,422,000 after purchasing an additional 297,814 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 283,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,424. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

