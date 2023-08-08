TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Down 6.4% on Analyst Downgrade

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TG Therapeutics traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 1,260,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,593,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

TGTX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 75.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,647,000 after buying an additional 120,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.02.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.34% and a negative return on equity of 282.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2606.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

