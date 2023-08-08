The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.49. 574,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853,897. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $142.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.