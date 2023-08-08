The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $215,213,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $635,446,000 after acquiring an additional 396,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.15. 1,152,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,762. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.93. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $4,705,544. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

