The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,451.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,544. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.38.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $5.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $291.84. 1,142,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,580. The stock has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.93.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

