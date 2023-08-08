The GEO Group (GEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect The GEO Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The GEO Group Price Performance

NYSE:GEO opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $907.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at The GEO Group

In other news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $107,317.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,896 shares in the company, valued at $134,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

