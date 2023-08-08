The Goldman Sachs Group Increases KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $72.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.96.

Shares of KKR traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,958. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $63.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 459,348 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,417,129.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 459,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,417,129.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

