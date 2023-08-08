The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 312,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 52,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,111.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.40. 1,695,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,991. The company has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.83 and a 200-day moving average of $133.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.