The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Cut by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.3% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,559,000 after purchasing an additional 323,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $3,752,321,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,150,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,462 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,059,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,187. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.47. The company has a market capitalization of $369.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,839 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

